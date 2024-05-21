Left Menu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Accuses Congress of Breaking India, Backs Modi's Vision

At a poll meeting, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused Congress and Nehru of breaking India and praised PM Modi's leadership, expressing confidence that Modi will reclaim Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir if elected again. He criticized the opposition alliance and highlighted BJP's schemes for women's empowerment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 21:59 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Accuses Congress of Breaking India, Backs Modi's Vision
AI generated representative image.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday accused the Congress and India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru of ''breaking the country'' and asserted that PM Narendra Modi ''will bring the nation together''.

At a poll meeting in South Delhi in support of BJP candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister exuded confidence that if elected for a third time, PM Modi will take back Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK).

Likening Modi to God's messenger, Chouhan said, ''He is sent by God to end evil in the country. Under his guidance, the country has prospered and is poised to become a world leader.'' ''The Congress and Nehru, on the other hand, committed the sin of breaking the country. If (ex-PM) Nehru hadn't stopped the war (of 1947) and allowed it to continue for three more days, the entire Kashmir would have been a part of India today. There wouldn't have been any POK,'' he said.

The BJP leader asserted that Modi will reclaim PoK if voted to power again. Taking a swipe at the opposition INDIA bloc, he termed it an ''alliance of compulsion''.

''These people cannot run the country properly. They have not even revealed the name of their prime ministerial candidate. Only PM Modi can run the country effectively and take it to newer heights,'' he said.

Identifying himself as the ''mama'' of India's daughters and sisters, Chouhan said the BJP government has introduced various schemes to empower women and said that he would soon be joining Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabetes Drug Approvals

Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabe...

 Global
2
Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

 Australia
3
UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to refugees

UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to ref...

 Global
4
Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Digital Divide: Harnessing Technology for Climate Action

AI in Action: How the Asian Development Bank is Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Digital Health Revolution: Transforming Primary Care in Asia and the Pacific

Urban Sustainability: Paving the Way for Greener Cities in Zurich and Geneva

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024