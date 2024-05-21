"His account will not be opened in UP": BJP candidate Sangam Lal Gupta on Akhilesh Yadav

Sangam Lal Gupta, the BJP candidate for the Pratapgarh Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday said that it is fine if Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav wins one seat; otherwise, his party's account will not be opened in Uttar Pradesh. This comes after Akhilesh Yadav, in a rally with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, said that the INDIA bloc will win 79 seats out of 80 in Uttar Pradesh.

Sangam Lal Gupta told ANI, "If he wins one seat somewhere, then it is fine; otherwise, his account will not be opened. When a man gets angry, he speaks like this. In a family where 12 people are contesting elections, how will that party benefit society? INDIA bloc will think about its own family." "Since 2014, people have understood their right to vote. Every person in every section wants his vote to go towards the development of the country. Every person wants the welfare of the country and Sanatan Dharma. Every person wants the welfare of the poor and BJP is working on all this," he added.

Responding to Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will be included in India, the BJP candidate said that they will take PoK back. "INDIA Bloc has disintegrated. The opposition has no issue. PoK was, is and will always be ours. The Home Minister had also said in the house that it is a part of India. We will take it," Gupta said.

Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole has stirred a fresh controversy by linking UP CM Yogi Adityanath with Ravana. In a video shared by TV reports, the Congress leader said, "When Ravana came to abduct Sitaji, he came wearing saffron clothes."

Responding to it, the BJP MP said that Yogi ji is a saint and it is not appropriate to call a saint Ravana. "A saint always talks about the welfare of the country and society. For him there is no opposition. For him every person in the society is equal. Be it Hindu, Muslim or Christian, everyone is equal for them," Sangam Lal Gupta said. (ANI)

