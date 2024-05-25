Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Violence Amid Election Rally

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the opposition BJP of unleashing a reign of terror in Purba Medinipur district, the stronghold of her principal adversary Suvendu Adhikari, and killing a TMC worker.

The TMC supremo made the allegations while addressing an election rally in Haroa under the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat, on the day of the sixth-phase election. ''Even yesterday, they (BJP) killed an active member of our party at Mahisadal in Purba Medinipur district. Sensing defeat in the polls, they are resorting to killing and attacking people and TMC workers. But we will resist their bid,'' Banerjee said.

A number of houses and shops had been set ablaze at Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district after a BJP woman member was killed and her son was seriously injured, an active SC/ST Morcha leader of the party in the area, two days ago.

Nandigram's BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari had alleged that TMC goons were involved in the attack, but TMC leaders maintained it was a fallout of an internal feud within the BJP.

Banerjee also came down heavily on a TMC MLA for not attending the rally, accusing her of keeping contact with the BJP.

''If an MLA does not attend our meeting on May 25, she will have no association with us. If the person wants to be with BJP, I have no problem. We want leaders who will work for the party and people at this hour. Others like her may go,'' she said, naming the MLA.

Before leaving for other political programmes, Banerjee said she needed to board the helicopter before the storm breaks out.

"If there is any mishap and something happens to me, some people, my opponents, might be happy. But even if they think so, sorry can't make them happy. I will be around, I have to be around for many days,'' the chief minister said. Banerjee, however, did not name anyone.

