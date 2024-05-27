Rahul Gandhi's Close Shave: Quick-Thinking Bharti Saves the Day
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi experienced a close shave at an election rally in Paliganj, Bihar, when a portion of the dais he was standing on caved in. Misa Bharti, daughter of RJD president Lalu Prasad, quickly helped Gandhi regain his balance. Both assured the anxious security personnel that Gandhi was fine.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday had a close shave when a portion of the dais set up for one of his election rallies in Bihar caved in.
Gandhi was at Paliganj, on the outskirts of the state capital, to canvass for RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti, who is contesting Patliputra Lok Sabha seat.
Bharti was leading Gandhi towards his seat when he was seen struggling for balance as a portion of the make-shift stage sagged.
An alert Bharti quickly held Gandhi by the hand, helping him regain his balance and they smilingly told anxious security personnel, who ran to help, that the Congress leader was fine.
