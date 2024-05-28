"Aisa koi saga nahi, jisko AAP ne thaga nahi": Rajnath Singh slams Kejriwal in Punjab

Slamming the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that a tagline "aisa koi saga nahi, jisko AAP ne thaga nahi (there is no close person whom AAP has not cheated), perfectly fits AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Singh said, "AAP has sold liquor in every lane of Delhi."

Addressing election meetings in Ferozpur and Anandpur Sahib for the BJP candidates, Singh said during the assembly election campaign, AAP promised to create a 'rangila' (colourful) Punjab but they created 'Kangla' (bankrupt) Punjab. He also slammed Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal over the alleged attack on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at his residence and questioned AAP's intentions over respect to women.

"AAP never delivers the promises they make. The Chief Minister's residence has been renovated like 'Sheeshmahal.' AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was thrashed at Kejriwal's house," Singh said. In the next five years, the BJP will implement 33 per cent women's representation in Parliament and all state assemblies, he added.

"The crisis of credibility was developed by all political parties but the BJP has changed this narrative by delivering on promises it has made in its election manifesto, like Article 370, Ram Mandir construction," he stressed. India will be among the top three economies of the world in the next three years, the defence minister said.

"India is the fastest-growing economy and with this speed, India will be among top three economies of the world in next three years. In independent India, we have never witnessed such intensity of development that we have witnessed under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi," he said. Out of total digital transactions across the globe, more than 40 per cent are happening in India. India's Chandrayaan-3 became the first lunar mission to achieve a soft landing near the lunar south pole. During Corona, India not only vaccinated all 140 crore people but also supplied vaccines to 100 nations, the BJP leader said.

On the employment issue, Singh said the Modi government has launched various schemes like Mudra for youth and "As per data, India's unemployment rate is 3.2 per cent that is lower than China (5.3), USA (3.8) and Brazil (7.9)." The BJP's Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat candidate Subhash Sharma is the senior vice president of the party's Punjab unit. He has been pitted against the AAP's Malvinder Singh Kang, Congress' Vijay Inder Singla and SAD's Prem Singh Chandumajra.

All 13 Lok Sabha seats of Punjab will go to polls in the 7th phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1. (ANI)

