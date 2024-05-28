Left Menu

BJP leader C N Ashwath Narayan calls Congress "anti-Bengaluru," claims the party has let down the city

"Congress party has completely let down Bengaluru city. There are potholes, the garbage is not being cleaned and the waste can be seen everywhere, the city is grappling with footpath encroachment, there are no street lights, law and order failure... The basic utilities are not being catered," he said.

Karnataka BJP leader C N Ashwath Narayan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader and Karnataka's former Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan came down heavily on Congress and called it "anti-Bengaluru". The remarks of Narayan came while he was speaking about BJP holding a protest against the Congress.

"Congress party has completely let down Bengaluru city. There are potholes, the garbage is not being cleaned and the waste can be seen everywhere, the city is grappling with footpath encroachment, there are no street lights, law and order failure... The basic utilities are not being catered," he said. Criticising the Congress government, he added further, "They (Congress) have been sucking the blood of people by increasing electricity charges, water charges, bus charges, property taxes, registration taxes. There is neither the governance nor the development. Congress hates Bengaluru because of differences between the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. Because of the differences between the two, Bengaluru is suffering. Bengaluru has been completely neglected... This Congress government is completely anti-Bengaluru."

Narayan also took to his official X handle and said, "I participated in a massive protest organized today at the Independence Park against the misrule of the state Congress government, which is neglecting the development of the state capital Bangalore city and making it a place for bomb blasts and drug mafias." The BJP Karnataka also took to its official X handle and posted, "Wake up Bangaloreans..! Let's fight against the Congress government that forgot to develop, and tear down the incompetent government." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

