Final Lok Sabha Polls: BJP's Suendu Adhikari Accuses State Police of Bias

As campaigning for the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections ended on Thursday afternoon, senior West Bengal BJP leader Suendu Adhikari met officials of the state CEO and complained that the state police are harassing his party workers to help the ruling Trinamool Congress. Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, told reporters after the meeting that both in the city and districts police were acting as the ''party cadre of ruling TMC'' and working under the instruction of the ruling party.

''In the last sixth phase of the polls, 50 election agents of BJP were stopped from performing their roles by the state police. They have become hyper-active against BJP. Certain police officers have threatened our workers and local leaders to prevent the BJP getting a level playing field. We have urged the chief electoral officer to see this does not recur in the seventh phase polls,'' the Nandigram MLA said.

The seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections will be held on June 1.

Adhikari claimed that two BJP workers were detained by police in Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency by a police officer as part of the intimidatory tactics.

''TMC members and local leaders are no more seen on the field as they can sense people's anger and can read the writing on the wall. You saw more police personnel in TMC's rallies and road shows than ordinary party activists. We have taken note of this role of state police. We asked the EC to ensure free and fair poll and not allow the state police have a free run,'' he said.

Adhikari said people are vigilant and they will stop any attempt to rig polls by the TMC in collusion with the police.

Responding to his comment, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, ''Sensing imminent defeat, Adhikari is casting aspersions on state police. It is the duty of the EC to facilitate free and fair poll and the state police is working under EC.''

