"If INDIA members keep fighting against each other, how will they unite nation": Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took a jibe at the INDIA bloc and questioned if the bloc members cannot become one, how will they unite the country. Targeting the INDIA bloc, Yogi Adityanath asserted that the associates of the INDIA bloc are contesting the elections separately. He said, "In the ongoing elections, there is INDI alliance under the leadership of Congress. Aam Aadmi Party is an associate of Congress in the INDI alliance and the party is running the government in Punjab but still, Congress and AAP are fighting separately. Trinamool Congress (TMC) is also a part of the INDI alliance but in West Bengal, Congress and TMC are fighting against each other."

He added further, "In every state, their condition is the same... The truth is, if they can't become one, then how will they unite the nation?" Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's remarks came while he was addressing a public rally in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur in support of BJP candidate Anurag Thakur.

Stepping up his attacks on Congress for giving away the reservations of OBC, SC, and ST to Muslims, Adityanath said, "The Congress formed Justice Ranganath Misra Committee so that they could give the reservations of OBCs to Muslims. They formed the Justice Sachar Committee to give away the reservation of SC and ST to Muslims." He added, "It was the BJP who protested against it. Anurag Thakur at that time was the MP and we protested against it. We said that we would not let the intentions of Congress win. And today again in their manifesto, they say the same thing."

In his address, Yogi Adityanath also praised Anurag Thakur and lauded his work done in the field of sports. He said, "Ever since Anurag Thakur has become the Sports Minister, he has created enthusiasm among the youth of our country. India's team has won the maximum number of medals in the Olympics till date. The nation has won the most medals in the Para-Olympics and has also won the most medals in the Commonwealth Games." He added, "Not only in Hamirpur, but Anurag Thakur had made so many stadiums in the entire country as well... In every district, he has established Khelo India Centre."

Yogi Adityanath also took to his official X handle and posted about the public rally in Hamirpur. He posted, "Today, the same voice is resonating in Hamirpur... which is resonating throughout Himachal Pradesh and India - Modi Government for the third time. On June 4, a BJP-NDA tsunami is going to hit the entire country..." Anurag Thakur also took to his official X handle and quoted Yogi Adityanath as saying, "The people of Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency are fortunate enough to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya. You people had made Anurag Thakur victorious by four lakh votes last time, which means that each vote you cast for Anurag Thakur became our strength in building the Ram temple in Ayodhya."

He added, "I thank Yogi Adityanath from the bottom of my heart for your affection and affinity. Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency will once again witness the historic victory of BJP." The polling for the 2024 general elections in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to take place in a single phase on June 1.

The state of Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha constituencies: Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla. In addition to the Lok Sabha elections, by-polls will also be held in six Himachal Pradesh assembly seats on the same day. These seats fell vacant after the disqualification of rebel Congress MLAs.

The results for both the Lok Sabha elections and the assembly polls will be announced on June 4. The BJP won all four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state in the 2019 elections. (ANI)

