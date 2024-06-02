Sikkim CM Tamang Hails SKM’s Landslide Victory
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang credits his party's landslide victory in the assembly election to the hard work of SKM cadre and public trust. Winning 31 out of 32 seats, Tamang highlights future initiatives focused on the state's progress and prosperity, while thanking new voters and the opposition.
Sikkim Chief Minister and SKM supremo Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday attributed the party's overwhelming success in the assembly elections to the dedication of the SKM cadre and the unwavering trust of the people in his government.
The SKM clinched a significant victory, securing 31 out of 32 seats in the assembly. Expressing his gratitude, Tamang lauded party supporters and voters at a gathering held at Gangtok's Paljor Stadium.
'This triumph belongs to the people of Sikkim who have supported us over the past five years,' Tamang stated in a Facebook post. Celebrating the collective effort, Tamang emphasized the role of new voters and reiterated the SKM's commitment to the state's development.
