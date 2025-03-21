Panama's Stunning Victory: Cecilio Waterman Shines Against the U.S.

Cecilio Waterman's last-second goal propelled Panama to a triumphant 1-0 victory over the United States in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals. The Panamanian striker fired a diagonal shot that secured their spot in the final, facing either Mexico or Canada.

Waterman, who achieved his 11th international goal with his only shot on target, celebrated with unforgettable gusto, embracing idol Thierry Henry. Panama has defeated the U.S. in three consecutive major matches, highlighting coach Thomas Christiansen's remarkable leadership.

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino expressed disappointment in the team's approach, noting a lack of aggression. The game's outcome signifies a shift in the CONCACAF Nations League's history, as the U.S. won't hold the trophy for the first time since the tournament's inception.

(With inputs from agencies.)