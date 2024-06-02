Left Menu

Congress Slams Exit Polls as 'Modi Media Poll', Accuses PM of Psychological Games

The Congress has dismissed exit polls predicting a win for the BJP as 'bogus', accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using them to justify election rigging and play psychological games. Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh criticized these polls, calling them 'Modi media poll' and alleging pressure tactics on bureaucrats.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 18:24 IST
Congress Slams Exit Polls as 'Modi Media Poll', Accuses PM of Psychological Games
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has vehemently rejected exit polls favoring a BJP victory, labeling them as 'bogus'. The party accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of manipulating these polls to justify election rigging and playing psychological games to demoralize the INDIA bloc. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi termed the exit polls as 'Modi media poll'.

'This is not an exit poll but a 'Modi media poll', it's his fantasy poll,' Gandhi said at the AICC headquarters. Both Gandhi and Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused Modi of deploying pressure tactics to intimidate civil servants.

Ramesh highlighted the PM's frequent meetings as mind games and dismissed the exit polls as orchestrated manipulations by Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He expressed hopes that the Election Commission would address their numerous complaints, ensuring fair vote counting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024