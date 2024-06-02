Congress Slams Exit Polls as 'Modi Media Poll', Accuses PM of Psychological Games

The Congress has vehemently rejected exit polls favoring a BJP victory, labeling them as 'bogus'. The party accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of manipulating these polls to justify election rigging and playing psychological games to demoralize the INDIA bloc. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi termed the exit polls as 'Modi media poll'.

'This is not an exit poll but a 'Modi media poll', it's his fantasy poll,' Gandhi said at the AICC headquarters. Both Gandhi and Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused Modi of deploying pressure tactics to intimidate civil servants.

Ramesh highlighted the PM's frequent meetings as mind games and dismissed the exit polls as orchestrated manipulations by Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He expressed hopes that the Election Commission would address their numerous complaints, ensuring fair vote counting.

