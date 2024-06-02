Left Menu

BRS Triumphs in Mahabubnagar Bypoll

The opposition BRS secured victory in the Mahabubnagar Local Authorities' constituency bypoll, with Naveen Kumar Reddy winning 762 votes. This win comes as a morale booster for BRS following a previous defeat. The result is seen as a setback for the ruling Congress, particularly in CM A Revanth Reddy's native district.

Updated: 02-06-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 18:58 IST
In a significant political development, the opposition BRS has emerged victorious in the bypoll for the Telangana Legislative Council from Mahabubnagar Local Authorities' constituency, held on March 28. BRS candidate Naveen Kumar Reddy secured a decisive win with 762 votes, overshadowing his Congress rival M Jeevan Reddy, who garnered 653 votes.

The election outcome, with a total of 1,416 valid votes polled, marks a substantial boost in morale for the BRS. This victory is particularly noteworthy after the party's unexpected defeat in last year's Legislative Assembly elections. The result is viewed as a setback for the ruling Congress, especially since Mahabubnagar is the home district of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The polling, initially slated for vote counting on April 2, had its results postponed to June 2 due to the Lok Sabha polls' model code of conduct. The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, who was elected as a Congress MLA. BRS Working President K T Rama Rao expressed pride in winning the MLC seat in the CM's home district, emphasizing that it significantly increases the party's responsibilities and paves the way for future successes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

