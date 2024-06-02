"Wait for June 4, results can be more shocking than exit polls," Bhupinder Hooda

A day after the exit polls predicted a strong mandate for the Bharatiya Janata Party, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda asserted that one should wait for the counting day as the results can be more shocking than the exit polls. Speaking with the reporters, Bhupinder S Hooda said, "... We are waiting for June 4... The result can be even more shocking than the exit polls. Be it Haryana or any other place, wait for June 4 and whatever decision people will take, we will accept that. "

Hooda also took a jibe at Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and the state government and said, "The CM is just rattled and seems he has accepted his defeat. What have they done in 10 years? They didn't set up an inch of railway line or set up an electricity unit. More than two lakh job posts lie vacant. They are playing with the future of the youth." On the preparations for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections, which are likely to be held in October this year, Hooda said, "Our organisation is our people... The work of the organisation is to reach every doorstep and we have already done that."

Exit polls have predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will maintain its lead in Haryana. Haryana sends 10 members to the Lok Sabha. Axis My India has predicted 6-9 seats for the BJP-led NDA and 2-4 seats for the INDIA bloc in Haryana. BJP is predicted to get 48 per cent votes, while the INDIA bloc's vote share is expected to be at 44 per cent.

Times Now ETG has predicted 7 seats for the BJP-led NDA and three seats for the INDIA bloc. According to 'Today's Chanakya' exit poll by News 24, NDA is expected to win six seats, and Congress is expected to win four seats.

The exit polls predicted that the ruling BJP-led NDA is poised to improve its performance over its 2019 record when it won 352 seats. Two polls predicted the BJP also improving its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. If the exit poll predictions come true on June 4 when votes are counted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the only PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three successive terms in Lok Sabha polls. The exit polls predicted 'Modi 3.0' with PM Modi having led the BJP's poll effort through rallies and roadshows in various parts of the country.

According to India Today-Axis My India exit polls, NDA is predicted to win 361-401 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. The INDIA bloc is expected to win 131-166 seats, it said and gave 8 to 20 seats to other parties. The Republic PMarq exit poll gave 359 of 543 seats to NDA, 154 to INDIA bloc and 30 to others. Republic Matrize poll gave 353-368 seats to NDA, 118-113 to the INDIA bloc and 43-48 to others. The NewsX Dynamics gave 371 seats to NDA, 125 to INDIA bloc and 47 to others.

Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi steering the BJP campaign. (ANI)

