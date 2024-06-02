Left Menu

BJP Accuses Opposition of Undermining Electoral Process

The BJP has accused the Congress, the INDIA bloc, and civil society groups of attempting to undermine India's electoral process. They urged the Election Commission to prevent violence and unrest during vote counting. BJP leaders Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal submitted a memorandum to the commission, highlighting these concerns.

Updated: 02-06-2024 20:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has leveled serious allegations against the Congress, the INDIA bloc constituents, and certain civil society groups, claiming they are attempting to undermine the integrity of India's electoral process. The BJP called on the Election Commission to implement stringent measures to prevent any violence and unrest during the counting of Lok Sabha poll votes scheduled for June 4.

A delegation of BJP leaders, including Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal, presented a memorandum to the Election Commission, urging it to take note of systematic attempts to destabilize the electoral process and to take immediate action against the perpetrators. Goyal emphasized that such efforts are a direct attack on India's robust democratic institution, posing risks to public order and trust in the electoral system.

Opposition leaders from the INDIA bloc, including the Congress, met with the Election Commission earlier, demanding strict adherence to electoral guidelines and the declaration of postal ballot results before the outcome of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). With exit polls predicting a strong majority for the BJP-led NDA, both sides are on high alert as the counting day approaches.

