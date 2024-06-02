Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal's Surrender: A Protest Against Dictatorship

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal surrendered at Tihar jail after his interim bail ended, citing a protest against dictatorship. Before surrendering, he visited Mahatma Gandhi's memorial and a Hanuman temple, and addressed AAP workers. He emphasized that his imprisonment was due to raising his voice against unjust power.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 22:38 IST
Arvind Kejriwal's Surrender: A Protest Against Dictatorship
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal surrendered at Tihar jail on Sunday, following the expiry of his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal utilized his time outside jail to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Before his surrender, he paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, offered prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place, and addressed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers. In his address, Kejriwal boldly stated, 'I am going back to jail not because I was involved in corruption but because I raised voice against dictatorship.'

As he approached Tihar jail, security was heightened and traffic movement restricted. Accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal and several AAP leaders, Kejriwal emphasized his commitment to fighting against what he terms as 'blatant dictatorship.' He asserted that his arrest reflects a broader struggle against undue power and tyranny.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024