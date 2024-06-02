Arvind Kejriwal's Surrender: A Protest Against Dictatorship

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal surrendered at Tihar jail on Sunday, following the expiry of his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal utilized his time outside jail to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Before his surrender, he paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, offered prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place, and addressed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers. In his address, Kejriwal boldly stated, 'I am going back to jail not because I was involved in corruption but because I raised voice against dictatorship.'

As he approached Tihar jail, security was heightened and traffic movement restricted. Accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal and several AAP leaders, Kejriwal emphasized his commitment to fighting against what he terms as 'blatant dictatorship.' He asserted that his arrest reflects a broader struggle against undue power and tyranny.

