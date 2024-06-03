South Africa Faces Historic Coalition Talks After Landmark Election

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called on Sunday for political parties to find 'common ground' to form the first national coalition government in the nation's history. The final election results, announced the same day, revealed no party had secured a majority, heralding a new era of coalition talks for Africa's most advanced economy.

The African National Congress (ANC), led by Ramaphosa, fell short of the 50 percent mark with around 40 percent of the votes, ending its 30-year run of majority rule. This unprecedented situation means the ANC will have to negotiate with other parties to co-govern and reelect Ramaphosa for a second term. The national elections decide parliamentary seats, and lawmakers subsequently elect the president.

'Our people have spoken,' Ramaphosa stated. 'We have heard their voices and must respect their choices.' In response to allegations of voting irregularities from at least 26 political parties, including former President Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe Party, the electoral body has promised to address complaints. The ANC, having lost significant support due to its failure to address poverty and unemployment, must now navigate a complex political landscape to remain in power.

