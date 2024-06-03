Left Menu

South Africa Faces Historic Coalition Talks After Landmark Election

In an unprecedented move, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged political parties to find common ground and form the first national coalition government. The ANC, having lost its 30-year majority, will need to partner with other parties to reelect Ramaphosa as president. Coalition talks are set to determine the nation's political future.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 03-06-2024 01:37 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 01:37 IST
South Africa Faces Historic Coalition Talks After Landmark Election
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called on Sunday for political parties to find 'common ground' to form the first national coalition government in the nation's history. The final election results, announced the same day, revealed no party had secured a majority, heralding a new era of coalition talks for Africa's most advanced economy.

The African National Congress (ANC), led by Ramaphosa, fell short of the 50 percent mark with around 40 percent of the votes, ending its 30-year run of majority rule. This unprecedented situation means the ANC will have to negotiate with other parties to co-govern and reelect Ramaphosa for a second term. The national elections decide parliamentary seats, and lawmakers subsequently elect the president.

'Our people have spoken,' Ramaphosa stated. 'We have heard their voices and must respect their choices.' In response to allegations of voting irregularities from at least 26 political parties, including former President Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe Party, the electoral body has promised to address complaints. The ANC, having lost significant support due to its failure to address poverty and unemployment, must now navigate a complex political landscape to remain in power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024