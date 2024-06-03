"Wait till June 4...": Kalpana Soren stays hopeful despite Exit polls predicting BJP landslide

After taking part in the INDIA bloc meeting, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren asked everyone to wait till June 4, when everything will be cleared. "When you have waited so long, wait for 4th June. You will get to know everything on the 4th of June," Kalpana said.

INDIA bloc held a meeting on June 2 to discuss preparations for the counting day on June 4. Congress too held different meetings- first with their Lok Sabha candidates and then with Pradesh Congress Committee Presidents of different states to know the ground report after exit-polls prediction that the BJP-led NDA will form the government at the Centre with a full majority.

A delegation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders met with the Election Commission of India to discuss issues related to the counting of votes. In their meeting with the poll body, the INDIA bloc said that ECI should have clear, detailed guidelines for the counting process on June 4.

Other demands, as stated by the INDIA bloc, were clarification on counting postal ballots first as per Conduct of Election Rules 1961, ensuring CCTV-monitored safe movement of Control Units, verifying date/time on Control Units and confirming voting start/end times, specifying slips, tags, and details for counting agents; Display poll date, candidates, and total votes before candidate-wise results and avoid rushing; allow agents to record results before proceeding. Strengthen transparency and faith in the electoral process. A Bharatiya Janata Party delegation led by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called upon the Election Commission of India and raised concerns over repeated attempts by a "certain section" who are trying to "undermine" the integrity of India's electoral process.

They also urged the ECI to take a few steps to ensure the safety and security of the electoral process and be fully conversant with the minutest details of the prescribed process. The Lok Sabha elections for 543 members of the lower house took place across seven phases. The counting is scheduled on June 4. (ANI)

