BJP will get majoirty in Odisha assembly, says Biplab Kumar Deb

Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would form the next government in Odisha. "The people of this country have realised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is needed to take the nation forward," Deb told the media here.

Deb, who is contesting Lok Sabha polls from West Tripura, also campaigned for BJP in Odisha. "I understand that in assembly, BJP will form the government in Odisha and we are expecting to get the highest number of seats there in Lok Sabha. BJP will at least get 17 seats."

He said Odisha has not been able to develop to its potential under BJD rule. "For the last 25 years, one party has been in power. Odisha has abundant resources like mines and minerals but still people from there had to migrate to other states for work. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the state has failed to tap its potential."

"I have seen a sense of resentment among the people of Odisha due to the lack of development. On the other hand, there is growing acceptance and popularity of PM Modi among people. Be it tribal, non-tribal, or coastal areas, Prime Minister Modi's voice has a resonance," Deb added. Deb also expressed confidence of BJP winning Lok Sabha polls in Tripura.

"Everybody knows what is going to happen tomorrow. If people give me the opportunity, I will try to work for the welfare of the people of the state." (ANI)

