Naveen Patnaik Seeks Ninth Term as BJD President Amid Tributes to Late Leader
Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik filed his nomination for the BJD president post for the ninth time. The filing coincided with tributes to his father, Biju Patnaik, an eminent freedom fighter, on his death anniversary. BJD leaders remembered him state-wide, underscoring his lasting impact.
Naveen Patnaik, former Chief Minister of Odisha, has officially filed his nomination for the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) presidency, marking his pursuit of a ninth consecutive term. The nomination was submitted on Thursday at Sankha Bhawan, Bhubaneswar, with senior party members and State Returning Officer Pratap Deb in attendance.
This significant political move aligns with the remembrance of Biju Patnaik, the iconic freedom fighter, and former Odisha Chief Minister, on his 28th death anniversary. The BJD Vice President, Debi Prasad Mishra, emphasized the widespread tributes being paid to Biju Babu across the state, highlighting his enduring legacy.
Naveen Patnaik and other party leaders honored Biju Patnaik at Biju Patnaik Park in Bhubaneswar. The BJD, established in 1997 and named after the legendary Biju Patnaik, continues to draw inspiration from his remarkable leadership and contributions to the state's history.
