RF Kennedy Jr.'s Lawsuit Challenges Nevada Election Rules

In a significant turn of events, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign has filed a lawsuit against Nevada's top election official, questioning the constitutionality of a requirement for independent candidates to name their running mates when gathering ballot signatures. The suit was filed on Friday in the US District Court of Nevada, as Kennedy Jr.'s campaign sought to challenge what they describe as unconstitutional stipulations.

Kennedy Jr.'s campaign had earlier received approval to collect the needed signatures without naming a vice-presidential candidate, an approval later contradicted by guidance from Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar's office. The lawsuit argues that such a requirement infringes on the 1st and 14th Amendments.

As the deadline to submit signatures looms, Nevada Secretary of State Aguilar maintains that accurate guidance was eventually provided and anticipates defending the state's electoral processes in court. This move aims to secure Kennedy Jr.'s place in a high-stakes CNN debate that includes President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, crucial for gaining visibility in a crowded political arena.

