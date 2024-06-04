Left Menu

Assam Vote Counting Kicks Off for 14 Parliamentary Seats

The vote counting for 14 parliamentary constituencies in Assam started on Tuesday morning. These constituencies had their polling done across three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7.

  Country:
  • India

The vote counting for 14 parliamentary constituencies in Assam began on Tuesday morning, officials confirmed. This marks the culmination of an electoral process that involved several phases of polling.

The electoral exercise was carried out over three phases, with voting occurring on April 19, April 26, and May 7.

As counting proceeds, all eyes are on the results, which will determine the political future of these constituencies.

