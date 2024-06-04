Assam Vote Counting Kicks Off for 14 Parliamentary Seats

The vote counting for 14 parliamentary constituencies in Assam began on Tuesday morning, officials confirmed. This marks the culmination of an electoral process that involved several phases of polling.

The electoral exercise was carried out over three phases, with voting occurring on April 19, April 26, and May 7.

As counting proceeds, all eyes are on the results, which will determine the political future of these constituencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)