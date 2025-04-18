Countdown to JEE (Main) Results: April 19 Unveiling

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that the results for the second edition of the JEE (Main) 2025 will be announced by April 19.

The agency has also stated that the final answer keys will be available for download from the JEE (Main) website on April 18. This comes in response to numerous candidate complaints regarding perceived errors in the provisional answer keys.

Conducted between April 2 and April 8, the exam has prompted the NTA to urge students to await the official answer keys rather than draw premature conclusions.

(With inputs from agencies.)