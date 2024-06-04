High Stakes As Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Begin Vote Counting

As the clock struck 8 AM on Tuesday, the much-anticipated vote counting for the April 19 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu commenced across 39 constituencies. The process kicked off under heavy police security, signaling the seriousness of the electoral process.

Officials started with counting postal ballots, before moving to the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). With 950 candidates vying for the 39 Lok Sabha seats, the state's voter turnout stood at an impressive 69.72 percent, reflecting a keen interest among the electorate.

Simultaneously, the Union Territory of Puducherry followed suit, with vote counting taking place in the regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam. There are 26 contenders in the fray here, with heightened security measures in place, including the deployment of the Central Armed Police Force. Notably, the contest features significant names such as incumbent MP V Vaithilingam (Congress), A Namassivayam (BJP), and G Tamizh Vendhan (AIADMK).

