Neck-and-Neck Battle in Kerala Lok Sabha Postal Ballot Counting

The early trends emerging from counting of postal ballots in most Lok Sabha seats across Kerala on Tuesday suggest a close contest between the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Counting of postal ballots commenced at 8 am in 20 vote-counting centers across the state.

According to the initial trends, candidates from the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF are leading in seven constituencies, while nominees from the Congress-led UDF are leading in nine segments.

