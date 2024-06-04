Neck-and-Neck Battle in Kerala Lok Sabha Postal Ballot Counting
The initial trend from the postal ballot counting in Kerala indicates a close contest between the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF, with the UDF leading in nine segments and the LDF leading in seven.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:06 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:06 IST
- Country:
- India
The early trends emerging from counting of postal ballots in most Lok Sabha seats across Kerala on Tuesday suggest a close contest between the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).
Counting of postal ballots commenced at 8 am in 20 vote-counting centers across the state.
According to the initial trends, candidates from the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF are leading in seven constituencies, while nominees from the Congress-led UDF are leading in nine segments.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- election
- Lok Sabha
- UDF
- LDF
- postal ballots
- vote counting
- trends
- Congress
- CPI(M)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala Advances with the Kerala Model: Celebrating Three Years of LDF Governance
Kerala High Court's Decision Stir Controversy Between LDF and Congress
Latur District Gears Up for Lok Sabha Vote Counting
Gujarat Gears Up for Lok Sabha Vote Counting on June 4
Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for Vote Counting Frenzy