Neck-and-Neck Battle in Kerala Lok Sabha Postal Ballot Counting

The initial trend from the postal ballot counting in Kerala indicates a close contest between the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF, with the UDF leading in nine segments and the LDF leading in seven.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:06 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:06 IST
  • India

The early trends emerging from counting of postal ballots in most Lok Sabha seats across Kerala on Tuesday suggest a close contest between the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Counting of postal ballots commenced at 8 am in 20 vote-counting centers across the state.

According to the initial trends, candidates from the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF are leading in seven constituencies, while nominees from the Congress-led UDF are leading in nine segments.

