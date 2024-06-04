Left Menu

BJP's Tapir Gao Takes Slim Lead in Arunachal East

BJP candidate Tapir Gao has taken a narrow lead in the Arunachal East parliamentary constituency, leading by just 69 votes over his closest competitor, Congress's Bosiram Siram, according to the latest postal ballot counting trends, officials reported on Tuesday.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:07 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:07 IST
BJP's Tapir Gao Takes Slim Lead in Arunachal East
Tapir Gao
  • Country:
  • India

BJP candidate Tapir Gao has taken a slim lead in the closely-watched Arunachal East parliamentary constituency. According to initial trends from the counting of postal ballots, Gao leads his nearest rival, Congress's Bosiram Siram, by a mere 69 votes, officials reported on Tuesday.

The contest has drawn significant attention, with both parties vying for dominance in this critical region.

The latest updates suggest a fierce competition, reflective of the broader electoral battle between the BJP and Congress across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024