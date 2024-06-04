BJP's Tapir Gao Takes Slim Lead in Arunachal East
BJP candidate Tapir Gao has taken a narrow lead in the Arunachal East parliamentary constituency, leading by just 69 votes over his closest competitor, Congress's Bosiram Siram, according to the latest postal ballot counting trends, officials reported on Tuesday.
BJP candidate Tapir Gao has taken a slim lead in the closely-watched Arunachal East parliamentary constituency. According to initial trends from the counting of postal ballots, Gao leads his nearest rival, Congress's Bosiram Siram, by a mere 69 votes, officials reported on Tuesday.
The contest has drawn significant attention, with both parties vying for dominance in this critical region.
The latest updates suggest a fierce competition, reflective of the broader electoral battle between the BJP and Congress across the country.
