BJP's Tapir Gao Takes Slim Lead in Arunachal East

BJP candidate Tapir Gao has taken a slim lead in the closely-watched Arunachal East parliamentary constituency. According to initial trends from the counting of postal ballots, Gao leads his nearest rival, Congress's Bosiram Siram, by a mere 69 votes, officials reported on Tuesday.

The contest has drawn significant attention, with both parties vying for dominance in this critical region.

The latest updates suggest a fierce competition, reflective of the broader electoral battle between the BJP and Congress across the country.

