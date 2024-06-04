SKM Leading in Sikkim's Lone Lok Sabha Seat
The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) was leading in Sikkim's sole Lok Sabha seat, with Indra Hang Subba ahead of rival Bharat Basnett by 2,399 votes. Polling took place on April 19.
- Country:
- India
The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is currently leading in Sikkim's lone Lok Sabha seat, according to data from the Election Commission's website. Indra Hang Subba, representing SKM, has a lead of 2,399 votes over his closest competitor, Bharat Basnett from the Citizen Action Party-Sikkim.
This electoral battle saw polling conducted on April 19, drawing significant attention as it plays a pivotal role in Sikkim's political landscape. The count is ongoing, but SKM's lead reflects substantial voter support in this key seat.
As results continue to come in, the political dynamics in Sikkim are under scrutiny, anticipating the final outcome, which could influence future governance and policies in the region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sikkim
- SKM
- Election
- Indra Hang Subba
- Bharat Basnett
- Lok Sabha Seat
- Votes
- Polls
- Counting
- April 19
ALSO READ
Polling begins for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, including 10 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region: Official.
Maharashtra: Polling begins for 13 Lok Sabha seats
J-K: Polling begins in Baramulla Lok Sabha seat
High Stakes and High Turnout: Key Leaders Cast Votes in UP's 5th Phase
Sopore Votes: A New Era of Political Participation Amidst Optimism