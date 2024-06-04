SKM Leading in Sikkim's Lone Lok Sabha Seat

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is currently leading in Sikkim's lone Lok Sabha seat, according to data from the Election Commission's website. Indra Hang Subba, representing SKM, has a lead of 2,399 votes over his closest competitor, Bharat Basnett from the Citizen Action Party-Sikkim.

This electoral battle saw polling conducted on April 19, drawing significant attention as it plays a pivotal role in Sikkim's political landscape. The count is ongoing, but SKM's lead reflects substantial voter support in this key seat.

As results continue to come in, the political dynamics in Sikkim are under scrutiny, anticipating the final outcome, which could influence future governance and policies in the region.

