BJP Leads in Arunachal Lok Sabha Seats

The BJP is leading in both Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and sitting MP Tapir Gao are ahead in their respective constituencies, Arunachal West and Arunachal East, against their Congress rivals.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:39 IST
Itanagar, Jun 4 (PTI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in both the Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh, early trends indicate after the first round of counting, officials reported on Tuesday.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is firmly ahead in the Arunachal West constituency with a lead of 12,161 votes over Nabam Tuki of the Congress. Simultaneously, sitting MP Tapir Gao is maintaining a lead of 3,591 votes in the Arunachal East seat against Bosiram Siram of the Congress.

These initial results suggest a strong showing for the BJP in the region, reaffirming their political foothold.

