BJP Leads in Arunachal Lok Sabha Seats
The BJP is leading in both Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and sitting MP Tapir Gao are ahead in their respective constituencies, Arunachal West and Arunachal East, against their Congress rivals.
- Country:
- India
Itanagar, Jun 4 (PTI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in both the Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh, early trends indicate after the first round of counting, officials reported on Tuesday.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is firmly ahead in the Arunachal West constituency with a lead of 12,161 votes over Nabam Tuki of the Congress. Simultaneously, sitting MP Tapir Gao is maintaining a lead of 3,591 votes in the Arunachal East seat against Bosiram Siram of the Congress.
These initial results suggest a strong showing for the BJP in the region, reaffirming their political foothold.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Never spoken against minorities but only want to expose Congress vote bank politics, PM Modi says in interview to PTI Videos.
Modi tells PTI Videos he will not accept anyone as ‘special citizens’, accuses Congress of violating secular spirit of Constitution. PRI VJ KR MIN MIN
'Broken' civic infrastructure of Gurugram, Ahir regiment top agenda for Congress's Raj Babbar
Modi Criticizes Congress Over Pakistani Endorsements
Amit Shah Attacks Congress: Article 370, PoK, and Ram Temple