Punjab Congress MPs Protest Against Farmer Evictions at State Borders
Punjab Congress MPs, led by Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, staged a protest against both the Punjab and central government for the eviction of farmers from state borders. The party accused Punjab's Chief Minister and the Union Home Minister of mistreating farmers and ignoring their demands, urging for immediate action.
In a show of defiance, Punjab Congress MPs, including state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, protested on Thursday against the eviction of farmers from Punjab-Haryana borders. The protest took aim at both state and central governments, spotlighting the ongoing plight of farmers in the region.
Warring expressed strong condemnation of the actions taken against farmers, blaming Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their alleged role in the forceful removal. "The governments that claimed to support farmers have shown their true colors," he asserted, lamenting the violence faced by the farming community.
The Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, also criticized the BJP-led central government, arguing that it has consistently ignored farmers' needs while enriching the elite. Meanwhile, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee announced planned protests outside the Deputy Commissioners' offices in Punjab and Haryana, chastising the government for its treatment of farmers.
