BJP Leads in All Seven Delhi Seats Amid Intense Battle
The BJP is leading in all seven seats in Delhi as per Election Commission trends. Key candidates like Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Yogender Chandoloya have significant margins. The party is facing a direct contest with the Congress-AAP alliance. BJP has historically secured all seven seats in the recent elections.
- Country:
- India
The BJP was leading in all seven seats in Delhi on Tuesday, according to Election Commission trends. This marks a significant development for the party as they look to maintain their stronghold in the national capital.
Kamaljeet Sehrawat, the party's West Delhi candidate, was ahead by a margin of over 12,400 votes while Northwest Delhi's candidate Yogender Chandoloya showed a strong lead by over 16,000 votes, as per EC data.
The BJP is in a direct face-off with the Congress-AAP alliance, making this election intensely competitive. The BJP had previously won all seven seats in Delhi during the 2014 and 2019 general elections, reinforcing their dominance in the region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Delhi
- election
- Kamaljeet Sehrawat
- Yogender Chandoloya
- Congress
- AAP
- EC trends
- votes
- seats
ALSO READ
Never spoken against minorities but only want to expose Congress vote bank politics, PM Modi says in interview to PTI Videos.
Modi tells PTI Videos he will not accept anyone as ‘special citizens’, accuses Congress of violating secular spirit of Constitution. PRI VJ KR MIN MIN
Congress wants to give religion-based reservation, I will never let it happen: PM Modi to PTI.
'Broken' civic infrastructure of Gurugram, Ahir regiment top agenda for Congress's Raj Babbar
Congress and TMC are sinking ships: PM Modi at poll rally in West Bengal's Jhargram.