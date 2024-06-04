BJP Leads in All Seven Delhi Seats Amid Intense Battle

The BJP was leading in all seven seats in Delhi on Tuesday, according to Election Commission trends. This marks a significant development for the party as they look to maintain their stronghold in the national capital.

Kamaljeet Sehrawat, the party's West Delhi candidate, was ahead by a margin of over 12,400 votes while Northwest Delhi's candidate Yogender Chandoloya showed a strong lead by over 16,000 votes, as per EC data.

The BJP is in a direct face-off with the Congress-AAP alliance, making this election intensely competitive. The BJP had previously won all seven seats in Delhi during the 2014 and 2019 general elections, reinforcing their dominance in the region.

