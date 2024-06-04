Left Menu

BJP Leads in All Seven Delhi Seats Amid Intense Battle

The BJP is leading in all seven seats in Delhi as per Election Commission trends. Key candidates like Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Yogender Chandoloya have significant margins. The party is facing a direct contest with the Congress-AAP alliance. BJP has historically secured all seven seats in the recent elections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:58 IST
The BJP was leading in all seven seats in Delhi on Tuesday, according to Election Commission trends. This marks a significant development for the party as they look to maintain their stronghold in the national capital.

Kamaljeet Sehrawat, the party's West Delhi candidate, was ahead by a margin of over 12,400 votes while Northwest Delhi's candidate Yogender Chandoloya showed a strong lead by over 16,000 votes, as per EC data.

The BJP is in a direct face-off with the Congress-AAP alliance, making this election intensely competitive. The BJP had previously won all seven seats in Delhi during the 2014 and 2019 general elections, reinforcing their dominance in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

