BJP Leads in Karnataka as Initial Counting Trends Emerge

Initial counting trends in Karnataka’s 28 Lok Sabha constituencies show BJP leading in 17 seats, Congress in 8, and JD(S) in 3. Notable candidates include Prajwal Revanna, HD Kumaraswamy, and Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar. The State is crucial for BJP, which had dominated the previous elections in 2019.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:06 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Initial counting trends in Karnataka's 28 Lok Sabha constituencies show the BJP leading in 17 seats, Congress in eight, and JD(S) in three, according to Election Commission officials.

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces allegations of sexual abuse, was leading despite being suspended by JD(S).

Notable leaders ahead in initial trends include former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy (JD(S)), Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (BJP), and Mysuru royal family scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar (BJP).

In Shimoga, BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra and JD(S) leader Jagadish Shetttar were in the lead. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani was trailing in Gulbarga.

Former Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri (BJP) and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (BJP) had an early lead in Uttara Kannada and Haveri, respectively.

Trailing candidates include expelled BJP leader K S Eshwarappa and Geetha Shivrajkumar (Congress) in Shimoga. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's brother D K Suresh of Congress was trailing against Dr. C N Manjunath (BJP) in Bangalore Rural.

Karnataka remains a vital state for BJP in South India, having secured 25 out of 28 seats in the 2019 elections. Congress managed only one, with JD(S) winning a single constituency.

JD(S), initially part of a coalition government with Congress, joined the National Democratic Alliance last September and contested in Mandya, Hassan, and Kolar in alliance with BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

