BJP Takes Lead in Telangana: Initial Vote Counts

As the counting of votes progressed in Telangana on Tuesday, early trends indicated that the BJP is leading in nine of the state's 17 Lok Sabha constituencies.

The ruling Congress is ahead in four seats, according to initial reports from news channels.

Notably, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi is leading in the Hyderabad LS constituency.

The vote counting, which commenced at 8 am, follows the single-phase election held across the state on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)