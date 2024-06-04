BJP Takes Lead in Telangana: Initial Vote Counts
The BJP is leading in nine out of 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana, with the Congress ahead in four seats, as per early trends. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi leads in Hyderabad LS constituency. Vote counting began at 8 am after elections were held in a single phase on May 13.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-06-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:10 IST
As the counting of votes progressed in Telangana on Tuesday, early trends indicated that the BJP is leading in nine of the state's 17 Lok Sabha constituencies.
The ruling Congress is ahead in four seats, according to initial reports from news channels.
Notably, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi is leading in the Hyderabad LS constituency.
The vote counting, which commenced at 8 am, follows the single-phase election held across the state on May 13.
