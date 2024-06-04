Left Menu

BJP Takes Lead in Telangana: Initial Vote Counts

The BJP is leading in nine out of 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana, with the Congress ahead in four seats, as per early trends. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi leads in Hyderabad LS constituency. Vote counting began at 8 am after elections were held in a single phase on May 13.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-06-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:10 IST
BJP Takes Lead in Telangana: Initial Vote Counts
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

As the counting of votes progressed in Telangana on Tuesday, early trends indicated that the BJP is leading in nine of the state's 17 Lok Sabha constituencies.

The ruling Congress is ahead in four seats, according to initial reports from news channels.

Notably, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi is leading in the Hyderabad LS constituency.

The vote counting, which commenced at 8 am, follows the single-phase election held across the state on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024