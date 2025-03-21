Left Menu

Tharoor Critiques Lack of Private Members' Business in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor criticized the omission of private members' business from the Lok Sabha's revised agenda, questioning if Parliament serves only the government's interests. Tharoor highlighted the absence of private members' business since July 2024 and introduced bills addressing youth representation and transgender reservations in government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:13 IST
  • India

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has taken a strong stance against the government's neglect of private members' business within the Lok Sabha. On Friday, Tharoor publicly questioned whether Parliament functions solely to serve the government's agenda, as private members' items were absent once again from the session's agenda.

In a detailed post, Tharoor pointed out that no private members' business has been entertained in the Lok Sabha since July 2024, emphasizing the missed opportunity to address critical national issues. The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram was prepared to introduce three significant private members' bills, only to find them removed from the day's list.

Previously, Tharoor introduced a bill calling for a 10-seat reservation for lawmakers under 35, citing a democratic deficit caused by limited youth representation. He also proposed a bill for a 1% reservation for transgender individuals in government sectors, including education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

