Gadkari Leads in Early Poll Count for Nagpur Seat

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is leading in the initial vote count for the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, showing a margin of 1,700 votes over his nearest competitor, Vikas Thakre of Congress.

According to official figures, the BJP candidate has amassed 13,918 votes in the first round, while Thakre has received 12,131 votes.

The contest for the Nagpur seat is shaping up with Gadkari currently in the lead after the first round of vote counting.

