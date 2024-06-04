Left Menu

CPI(M) Faces Crucial Challenge in Murshidabad

CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim trails in the Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency by 639 votes, according to the Election Commission. Trinamool Congress candidate Abu Taher Khan currently leads. CPI(M) sees Murshidabad as pivotal for its revival in West Bengal.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-06-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:27 IST
CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim was trailing in the Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal by 639 votes on Tuesday morning, the Election Commission reported.

Trinamool Congress candidate Abu Taher Khan, seeking re-election, was leading in the seat.

The CPI(M), which failed to secure any seats in West Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, was counting on Murshidabad to revive its political fortunes in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

