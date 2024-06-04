Left Menu

BJP Ahead in Jharkhand Lok Sabha Seats as Counting Progresses

The BJP is leading in seven Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand as vote counting progresses. Union ministers, sitting MPs, and former politicians are among the candidates in the fray. A total of 244 candidates are contesting across 14 seats. Security measures are in place for smooth proceedings.

Updated: 04-06-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:42 IST
The BJP is leading in seven Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, with the Congress ahead in two and the JMM in one, as per Election Commission data. The vote counting began with heavy security at 8 am.

Union Minister Arjun Munda is trailing by 9,880 votes to Congress candidate Kalicharan Munda in Khunti, whereas BJP's VD Ram leads by 11,182 votes over RJD's Mamata Bhuiyan in Palamu. Former JMM legislator Sita Soren, now with BJP, is ahead by 7,569 votes in Dumka.

In Godda, sitting BJP MP Nishikant Dubey leads by 2,791 votes over Congress's Pradeep Yadav. BJP candidates Bidyut Baran Mahto, Annapurna Devi, and JP Patel are also leading in their respective constituencies.

