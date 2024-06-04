Left Menu

AAP Defies Odds in Delhi: A Tough Fight Against BJP

The AAP claims that despite challenging conditions, their candidates gave a strong competition to the BJP in Delhi, reflecting public discontent with BJP's leadership and policies. Though BJP is set to form the national government, its strongholds are showing signs of erosion.

AAP Defies Odds in Delhi: A Tough Fight Against BJP
In a surprising turn of events, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced on Tuesday that despite facing adverse circumstances, their candidates managed to mount a robust challenge against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi. The AAP contends that the public has voted against what it described as the BJP's 'politics of hatred and dictatorship.'

Initial trends from the Lok Sabha poll results indicated a disappointing outcome for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which appears to be losing ground in traditional stronghold states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Nevertheless, the NDA is still poised to form the government with about 290 seats.

The BJP has clinched the Chandni Chowk and South Delhi seats and leads in the remaining five constituencies in the capital. Addressing the media, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh remarked, 'Today's election results send a clear message from the public; they are weary of BJP's 10-year rule and the resulting inflation. The people have asked the BJP to step aside.' Singh further noted that the INDIA bloc will meet soon to strategize for future actions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

