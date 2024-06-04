Pappu Yadav Secures Victory in Purnea as Independent MP

In a significant turn of events, former MP Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, clinched victory in Bihar's Purnea Lok Sabha seat, running as an independent candidate and winning by a margin of over 23,000 votes.

Despite merging his Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) with Congress before the elections, Yadav found himself compelled to contest independently when RJD unilaterally named JD(U) turncoat MLA Bima Bharti as their candidate for Purnea.

The move backfired for the RJD as Bharti finished a distant third and lost her deposit, while Yadav garnered 5.67 lakh votes, defeating the sitting JD(U) MP Santosh Kumar by 23,847 votes. This marks Yadav's fourth term representing Purnea, having held the seat thrice in the 1990s.

