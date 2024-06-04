Left Menu

Historic Win: Congress Reclaims Allahabad Seat After 40 Years

Congress candidate Ujjwal Raman Singh secured a significant victory in the Allahabad Lok Sabha seat, breaking the party's 40-year losing streak. Singh defeated BJP's Neeraj Tripathi by a margin of 58,795 votes, marking a historic win since actor Amitabh Bachchan's election in 1984.

In a historic turn of events, Congress candidate Ujjwal Raman Singh clinched victory on the Allahabad Lok Sabha seat, marking the end of the party's 40-year dry spell.

The Election Commission reported that Singh won by a margin of 58,795 votes over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Neeraj Tripathi. Singh amassed a total of 4,62,145 votes, while Tripathi secured 4,03,350 votes.

Senior Congress leader Baba Abhay Awasthi highlighted that this is the first win for Congress from this seat since 1984, when actor Amitabh Bachchan was elected. He noted that former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri also represented this constituency in 1957 and 1962. Since then, significant leaders like Anil Shastri and Kamla Bahuguna contested but failed to secure a win.

Singh, son of notable Samajwadi Party leader Rewati Raman Singh, transitioned to Congress after this seat was allocated to the INDIA bloc, marking a pivotal shift. Meanwhile, BJP's Tripathi, son of former West Bengal Governor late Kesari Nath Tripathi, was also a notable contender in this hard-fought battle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

