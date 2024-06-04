Naidu's Pledge Fulfilled: Triumph in Andhra Pradesh

Three years after storming out of the state assembly in a heated protest, N Chandrababu Naidu now stands on the verge of fulfilling his bold promise to return as Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister.

During Tuesday's vote count, Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) emerged victorious by a landslide, leading in 135 of the 175 assembly seats.

This remarkable turnaround came amidst the backdrop of Naidu's recent arrest in an alleged corruption scandal, an event that marked the nadir of his political career.

TDP's success extended to the Lok Sabha elections, where it led in 16 of the 25 constituencies in the state, potentially positioning Naidu as a kingmaker within the ruling NDA alliance.

Naidu's electoral comeback could have substantial implications for the national political landscape, particularly if the BJP requires TDP's support to form the government.

Born on April 20, 1950, Nara Chandrababu Naidu has navigated a political career spanning more than four decades, marked by dramatic turns, including his transition from a Congress supporter to a key figure in TDP.

Naidu is credited with transforming Hyderabad into a technological and software hub during his initial terms as Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh.

His current rise to prominence signifies a possible political revival following the fractious bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and the subsequent loss of political ground to the YSR Congress Party led by Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Following his release from jail after an interim bail, Naidu is now preparing for the 2024 polls, positioning himself and his party strategically alongside the BJP-led NDA alliance.

