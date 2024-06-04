Mahayuti Triumphs in Maharashtra Lok Sabha Sweep, MVA Trails
The ruling Mahayuti alliance secured 11 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) won nine out of the 20 declared constituencies. Key wins for Mahayuti included victories for BJP and Shiv Sena, while the MVA saw significant success for Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT).
- Country:
- India
The ruling Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious in 11 Lok Sabha seats across Maharashtra, contrasting sharply with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which bagged nine out of the 20 constituencies declared so far.
Specifically, the BJP and Shiv Sena secured five seats each for Mahayuti, while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP grabbed one. In the opposing MVA faction, Shiv Sena (UBT) also claimed five seats, Congress took three, and NCP (SP) secured one.
Noteworthy battles included Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who retained Kalyan by a large margin. Congress President Varsha Gaikwad made a significant comeback in Mumbai North-Central, overcoming early deficits to clinch the seat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
We will be able to stop BJP from getting majority seats: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge to PTI.
Kharge Predicts Power Shift: Congress Gaining Ground
Bipolar contest in Sirsa constituency between BJP's Ashok Tanwar and congress' Kumari Selja
"Nafrat failao, danga karao": BJP's Manoj Tiwari slams Congress
"Will observe fast as penance to Lord Jagannath": BJP's Sambit Patra apologetic for 'slip of tongue' in Puri