Mahayuti Triumphs in Maharashtra Lok Sabha Sweep, MVA Trails

The ruling Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious in 11 Lok Sabha seats across Maharashtra, contrasting sharply with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which bagged nine out of the 20 constituencies declared so far.

Specifically, the BJP and Shiv Sena secured five seats each for Mahayuti, while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP grabbed one. In the opposing MVA faction, Shiv Sena (UBT) also claimed five seats, Congress took three, and NCP (SP) secured one.

Noteworthy battles included Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who retained Kalyan by a large margin. Congress President Varsha Gaikwad made a significant comeback in Mumbai North-Central, overcoming early deficits to clinch the seat.

