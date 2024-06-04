Left Menu

Owaisi Criticizes BJP's Hate Politics After Underwhelming Lok Sabha Performance

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi attributes the BJP's Lok Sabha election performance to its hate politics and unfulfilled promises. Owaisi, victorious in Hyderabad, expresses willingness to support a non-BJP prime minister. He criticized BJP's governance and noted support for the Constitution among voters.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-06-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 22:17 IST
Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has pointed to the BJP's underperformance in the recent Lok Sabha elections as a result of the party's divisive politics and unfulfilled promises during the last decade.

Owaisi, who has been re-elected for a fifth term in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, stated that he is prepared to support an alternative prime minister if Narendra Modi fails to secure a third term. Speaking to reporters, Owaisi emphasized, 'We have publicly taken a stand that we will stop BJP.'

With election results still being counted, Owaisi expressed doubts that the BJP would reach the majority threshold of 272 seats, noting the latest Election Commission data showing the party leading in 240 constituencies.

