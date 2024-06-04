Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Tough Choice: Wayanad or Rae Bareli?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, having won from both Wayanad and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituencies, has not yet decided which seat to represent. He thanked voters and acknowledged his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's efforts in Uttar Pradesh. He lauded the state's political awareness and the INDIA bloc's success.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 22:25 IST
In a remarkable turn of events, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emerged victorious from both Wayanad and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituencies. However, the pivotal question of which seat he'll represent in the Lok Sabha remains undecided.

Expressing gratitude, Gandhi addressed voters, stating, "I have won from both seats and I want to wholeheartedly thank the voters of Rae Bareli and Wayanad. Now, I must decide which seat I will stay on, will discuss and then decide. Can't hold on to both seats, but I haven't decided yet."

In a video message shared on X, Gandhi reiterated his thanks for the overwhelming support from the people and expressed his desire to continue representing both constituencies. Rahul Gandhi's significant wins in both constituencies, with 3.6 lakh votes in Wayanad and 3.9 lakh in Rae Bareli, mark a notable achievement.

Praising the political acumen of Uttar Pradesh voters, Gandhi said, "The people of UP have done wonders. Many states have done wonders, but UP has protected the Constitution by understanding the politics of India and its threats. Special thanks to Uttar Pradesh for supporting the Congress Party and the INDIA bloc." He also lauded his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her hard work in the state.

