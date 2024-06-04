Rahul Gandhi's Tough Choice: Wayanad or Rae Bareli?

In a remarkable turn of events, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emerged victorious from both Wayanad and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituencies. However, the pivotal question of which seat he'll represent in the Lok Sabha remains undecided.

Expressing gratitude, Gandhi addressed voters, stating, "I have won from both seats and I want to wholeheartedly thank the voters of Rae Bareli and Wayanad. Now, I must decide which seat I will stay on, will discuss and then decide. Can't hold on to both seats, but I haven't decided yet."

In a video message shared on X, Gandhi reiterated his thanks for the overwhelming support from the people and expressed his desire to continue representing both constituencies. Rahul Gandhi's significant wins in both constituencies, with 3.6 lakh votes in Wayanad and 3.9 lakh in Rae Bareli, mark a notable achievement.

Praising the political acumen of Uttar Pradesh voters, Gandhi said, "The people of UP have done wonders. Many states have done wonders, but UP has protected the Constitution by understanding the politics of India and its threats. Special thanks to Uttar Pradesh for supporting the Congress Party and the INDIA bloc." He also lauded his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her hard work in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)