Gaurav Gogoi Upsets BJP in Jorhat: A Riveting Election Victory

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi triumphed in Jorhat, Assam, beating incumbent BJP MP Topon Kumar Gogoi by 1,44,393 votes, based on Election Commission data. Gaurav took 7,51,771 votes against Topon's 6,07,378. Gaurav, a two-term MP from Kaziranga, achieved a notable victory, reinforcing Congress's position in the region.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-06-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 22:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant electoral upset, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has clinched the Jorhat seat in Assam from the ruling BJP.

According to the Election Commission, Gaurav triumphed over incumbent MP Topon Kumar Gogoi by a margin of 1,44,393 votes. Gaurav polled a total of 7,51,771 votes, while Topon managed 6,07,378 votes.

There were four candidates contesting in Jorhat. Topon was vying for a consecutive term, whereas Gaurav had been a two-time MP from Kaliabor, now Kaziranga post-delimitation. Gaurav, the deputy leader of Congress in the outgoing Lok Sabha, faced the challenging task of contesting in Jorhat, a BJP stronghold for the past decade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

