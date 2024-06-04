INDIA Alliance Surges in Hindi Heartland as BJP Grapples with Steady Gains

The INDIA alliance clinched a major comeback in several politically crucial Hindi heartland states on Tuesday. With the Samajwadi Party leading the charge, the bloc registered significant gains in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Haryana.

Despite this surge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led alliance is poised to retain power for a third consecutive term. However, the victory fell short of the overwhelming majority forecasted by various exit polls. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to secure 291 Lok Sabha seats, while the INDIA alliance is expected to tally at 234.

The most surprising performance from the INDIA alliance came in Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party triumphed in 30 seats and is leading in seven more, while Congress secured six constituencies. Meanwhile, the BJP managed to win 29 seats and is ahead in four, with its allies also marking wins but falling short of their previous stronghold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)