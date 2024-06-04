Kanhaiya Kumar Congratulates Manoj Tiwari on Hat-trick Win in Northeast Delhi

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar extended his congratulations to BJP rival Manoj Tiwari for securing a hat-trick victory in the Northeast Delhi Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday. Kumar emphasized that Congress would assume the role of an active and positive opposition for the constituency's residents.

According to the Election Commission, Tiwari triumphed over Kumar by a substantial margin of 1,38,778 votes. The BJP achieved a clean sweep, capturing all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, which left the INDIA bloc partners Congress and AAP without any wins.

In a social media post on X, Kumar conveyed his best wishes to Tiwari and expressed hope that Tiwari would meet the expectations of the electorate. Kumar reiterated the commitment of the INDIA bloc to serve as a constructive opposition, voicing the concerns and demands of the people in Northeast Delhi. He also extended heartfelt thanks to the constituents, his party, and allies for their support during a challenging election organized under difficult conditions.

Kumar acknowledged the commendable efforts of the Election Commission, police, security personnel, and city administration in conducting elections smoothly amidst the scorching heat.

