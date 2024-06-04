Aam Aadmi Party Faces Setback in Punjab Lok Sabha Elections
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managed to win only three out of 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, despite Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's ambitious target. The Congress secured seven seats, Shiromani Akali Dal one, and Independents two. Mann vowed to continue public service, citing the improved performance from previous elections.
In a major electoral setback, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab managed to secure just three of the 13 Lok Sabha seats, falling short of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's goals. Despite his spirited campaign, the Congress emerged victorious in seven seats, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and Independents won one and two seats respectively.
Reacting to the results, Mann tweeted, 'Accept people's verdict... Public service and development works will continue.' The AAP contested the high-stakes poll independently without aligning with its INDIA bloc ally, the Congress, providing ample ammunition for rival parties to criticize them for 'putting up a show.'
The AAP secured seats in Sangrur, Anandpur Sahib, and Hoshiarpur, an improvement from the 2019 polls where it managed only one seat. Mann relied heavily on his government's performance, highlighting various development projects and public services, although opposition parties criticized the AAP for not fulfilling all its promises.
