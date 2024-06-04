Congress Celebrates Victory Amid Lok Sabha Election Gains

The AICC headquarters on Tuesday experienced jubilant scenes as Congress workers erupted into celebration following the party's strong performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Party leaders joined in, dancing to drumbeats, sharing sweets, and bursting crackers amid the cheers. As senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made their entrance, the crowd greeted them uproariously, hailing the Congress.

The unexpected electoral gains for the INDIA bloc brought hope of forming the government if the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) failed to secure a majority. The enthusiasm peaked with the arrival of the Gandhis and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, creating a festive atmosphere despite the heat.

The police had to erect barricades and manage traffic outside the AICC's Akbar Road office as the celebratory crowd swelled. Congress youth workers raised slogans supporting Rahul Gandhi, highlighting price rise and employment issues. Rahul Gandhi later addressed the media with his family and party leaders, signaling a moment of triumph against the day's early exit poll predictions.

