BJP wins 14 seats in Rajasthan, Congress goes from zero to eight

The Bharatiya Janata Party has won 14 seats in Rajasthan in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections while the Congress has secured a win on eight seats in the state. The BJP, which secured the majority in Rajasthan, getting 24 seats in the 2019 elections, has come down to 14.

Congress posed a great comeback from getting zero in 2019 to getting 8 seats in the 2024 elections. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLTP) won the Nagaur seat while CPI(M) managed to secure a win on the Sikar seat.

Bharat Adivasi Party won the Banswara seat. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal won the Bikaner seat by a margin of 55,711 votes.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav won from Alwar by a margin of 48,282 votes. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat bagged the Jodhpur seat by 1,15,677 votes.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla won from Kota by 41,974 votes. Congress candidate Murari Lal Meena won from Dausa by 2,37,340 votes, Brijendra Singh Ola--Jhunjhunu by 18,235, Harish Chandra Meena--Tonk Sawai Madhopur by 64,949 and Ummeda Ram Beniwal--Barmer by 1,18,176 votes.

Voting for Rajasthan's 25 seats was concluded in the first and second phases on April 19 and 26 respectively. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the BJP-led NDA will form its third successive government and that it is the victory of resolve of Viksit Bharat, of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' and of strong faith of people in India's Constitution.

Addressing party workers and leaders at the BJP central office here after the results of Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi said people have reposed faith in the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He said it is the first time after 1962 that a government that completed two full tenures has got a third successive term in office. He said "new history" has been created after six decades. (ANI)

