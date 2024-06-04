Left Menu

"PM Modi's massive victory is a symbol of unwavering faith of Kashi people:" Rajasthan CM Sharma

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the victory registered from Varanasi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and said that his win was "historic."

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 23:48 IST
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the victory registered from Varanasi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and said that his win was "historic." "Heartiest congratulations to the architect of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat', 'Charioteer of Amritkaal' of New India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on achieving a historic victory from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, the confluence of India's spiritual and cultural heritage," said CM Sharma.

"This massive victory is a symbol of the unwavering faith of the people of Kashi, the city of Devadhishdev Mahadev," said the Chief Minister. Praising PM Modi, he said the win is due to the PM's guidance and leadership, public welfare vision and policies, and 'Modi ki Guarantee' dedicated to public welfare.

Taking to X, he said, "With the blessings of Lord Mahadev, under PM Modi's energetic leadership, may the foundation of 'Developed India' be strengthened and may India continue to move on the path of rapid development. Hail Lord Mahadev! Hail Lord Ganga!" Notably, PM Modi has defeated Congress candidate Ajay Rai with a margin of 1,52,513 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

Prime Minister Modi received 6,12,970 votes while Ajay Rai received 4,60,457 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Ather Jamal Lari was in the third position with 33,766 votes. Afrer a defeat, Rai thanked the people of Kashi for their support adding that PM Modi had to face difficulty even in winning by a margin of 1,50,000 votes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

