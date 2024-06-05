Left Menu

Transgender Candidates Face Setback in Lok Sabha Elections

All three transgender candidates who contested the Lok Sabha elections lost their security deposits, underscoring the challenges the community faces in gaining political representation in India. Despite their efforts, none secured the minimum votes required to retain their deposits.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 00:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 00:42 IST
Transgender Candidates Face Setback in Lok Sabha Elections
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant yet disheartening outcome, all three transgender candidates in the Lok Sabha elections have lost their security deposits, bringing to light the difficulties faced by the community in securing political representation.

India has yet to see a transgender individual elected to the Lok Sabha. All three candidates this year contested as independents.

Sunaina Kinnar from Dhanbad received 3,462 votes, Rajan Singh from South Delhi garnered 325 votes, and Durga Mausi from Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) secured 1,124 votes. Despite their strong efforts, none approached victory or retained their security deposits.

According to Election Commission rules, candidates who fail to secure at least one-sixth of the total valid votes have their security deposits redirected to the treasury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024