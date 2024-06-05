Transgender Candidates Face Setback in Lok Sabha Elections

In a significant yet disheartening outcome, all three transgender candidates in the Lok Sabha elections have lost their security deposits, bringing to light the difficulties faced by the community in securing political representation.

India has yet to see a transgender individual elected to the Lok Sabha. All three candidates this year contested as independents.

Sunaina Kinnar from Dhanbad received 3,462 votes, Rajan Singh from South Delhi garnered 325 votes, and Durga Mausi from Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) secured 1,124 votes. Despite their strong efforts, none approached victory or retained their security deposits.

According to Election Commission rules, candidates who fail to secure at least one-sixth of the total valid votes have their security deposits redirected to the treasury.

